LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The superintendent of Jefferson County Public Schools is calling the district's Test-to-Stay program a success.
Superintendent Marty Pollio said Wednesday that it has already kept 83 students in the classroom who would have been quarantined otherwise.
"We know absences affect student learning," Pollio said. "We know that it impacts us, because staff members have to stay at home with their children when they have to quarantine, and that's been a big issue with us as far as staffing our schools. So the more kids we have in school, the more learning we have. And the more staff we have in schools, the better off it will be. So, so far so good."
As part of the Test-to-Stay program, those exposed to COVID-19 and not showing symptoms can agree to daily testing at one of 50 JCPS sites.
Daily testing continues for as long as the person would have been in quarantine. As long as they test negative, they can remain at school.
