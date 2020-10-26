LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio discussed the district's decision to halt some fall sports amid the coronavirus pandemic and the current standing of the NTI program.
Many people are wondering why the district only chose to halt some sports, given that Jefferson County is in the "red" zone when it comes to COVID-19 cases.
"We are down to the last week in sports for a lot of these kids. It's KHSAA sanctioned, so we are going to let them finish this week and then pause on all the rest of the sports, football, basketball cheer and dance until we drop back down into the orange," Pollio said in an interview with WDRB.
When asked if it is difficult to justify that decision due to potential dangers of allowing children to play sports during the pandemic, Pollio said he believes there is no ideal solution.
"There's no good solutions or answers to it," Pollio said. "We've just come to we're in a very difficult time right now in each and every decision. We're trying to do what's best for kids and what's best for all of our JCPS family, keeping them healthy and trying to move forward the best we can and hopefully get back to school very quickly."
When asked about NTI participation, Dr. Pollio said the district has been pleased with the outcome. Pollio said the daily participation rate for virtual learning in the fall has been at 90 percent each week. He also says the district is working on a plan to help students catch up with summer classes over the next few years.
"We also know that we're going to have to provide a lot of intervention for kids. when we return back to school," Pollio said. "We are going to have to be very intentional about over the next several years, additional summer learning opportunities, bringing kids in the summer to make up. Probably two or three summers in a row, winter breaks, after school. It's going to have to be very intentional."
Pollio says the most important factor when bringing kids back to in-person learning is the amount of cases in the community. He says if students are brought back too early, and you begin to see cases among students and staff that lead to quarantines, that could lead to a return to online learning. Having faculty and staff in quarantine could also lead to staffing issues.
Pollio says the district has been "very intentional" with staff about allowing time to submit requests for accommodations, if anyone is uncomfortable with returning to class.
"I believe once we have the agreement and the data goes down, that it gives us the opportunity to say we will meet the accommodations for those that need it and then we will bring everybody else back," Pollio said. "So, I'm confident when the data shows that we can be back, we will be able to do that."
