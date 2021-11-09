LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools and its superintendent, Dr. Marty Pollio, agreed on a new contract that doesn't include a raise.
In the new contract, Pollio will make $276,000 per year. The contract runs from April 1, 2022, through June 20, 2025.
Pollio's initial four-year contract also paid him $276,000 a year, so the new contract doesn't include a raise.
The contract includes 30 paid vacation days and a monthly $750 allowance for using his vehicle for district business.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.