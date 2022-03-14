LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It takes poise and focus to do what he does and reach some shining moments. For Marty Pollio, the madness of March means something totally different than it used to.
“If there was anything that taught me to be a superintendent at Jefferson County Public Schools, that four years probably did it," he said.
He's talking about his years as a student manager for the Indiana University men's basketball team from 1989-93.
And he wasn't just just any student basketball manager. He was beside chair-throwing, tough as nails, bad boy, Hall of Fame head coach Bob Knight.
“I wanted to be a college basketball player, (but) I wasn’t good enough," Pollio said. "My dad was a college basketball coach. So I thought the next best thing was I would be manager and I would learn how to coach.”
He wrote letters to around a dozen schools that had some of the best coaches in the country at the helm.
“Dean Smith, Rollie Massimino, Bobby Knight (and) Denny Crum,” Pollio said.
Championship-winning Knight, or maybe his people, got in touch. Pollio was in, and it was all more than he ever imagined.
IU basketball was in the top 10 for most of Pollio’s time with the team. They went to one Final Four.
“(The team) lost to Duke and the Christian Laettner team that had just beaten Kentucky in 1992,” Pollio said.
Success on the hardwood didn't always translate to happiness in the Assembly Hall locker room.
“A lot of the stories that you hear, there’s a lot of truth to those,” Pollio said.
Believe or not, a young Pollio got fired a couple times and was on the bad end of some infamous ear-fulls from Knight. Once, it was over pastries.
“He did like not the doughnuts we chose from him, and we faced the wrath for that decision,” Pollio said.
The now-superintendent of Kentucky's largest school district and the hall-of-famer didn't stay in touch after Pollio's stint at IU.
“The closest I came to his personal side is I valet parked cars at his 50th birthday party,” Pollio said.
Pollio believes seeing the good, the bad and the ugly made him a stronger leader for your kids.
“There’s definitely lessons to be learned about how people should be treated and how you should treat people when you’re the leader," he said.
He takes those lessons from Assembly Hall with him every day he walks into Van Hoose Education Center.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.