LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The 2019-20 school year is expected to be a year of growth for Jefferson County Public Schools. Last year, JCPS launched Backpack of Success Skills program district-wide.
"Our work now is to make sure we support, continue training, and make the work authentic work where it's happening naturally," said Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio.
The backpack is an online portfolio of work showing their readiness to progress toward college or a career. Students already put more than 1,000,000 artifacts in their digital backpacks. Pollio says he wants that work to help students connect their learning to real-world applications.
"I want the same for my daughter," he added. "I want her energized and inspired by what she does in school and not feeling like it's compliant work. I want her to see relevance to the work or become passionate about it."
Pollio says the district will also focus on its racial equity plan intended to close the achievement gap between white and minority students. He says parents should notice changes in what's available, especially for minorities.
"I'll give a prime example of access to gifted and talented programs, advanced programs, advanced placement," he said.
Finally, Pollio has made it a priority to improve the culture and climate of schools.
"We know all educators get to see these kids 175 times for the school year, and every day is the opportunity to change the life of the men and women who come to that school," he said.
He says success becomes part of a school's culture when teachers and administrators come to work every day with energy and passion for their very important work.
