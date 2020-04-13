LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio said there is a slight chance that students could return to school to finish up the academic year.
“I see a scenario,” Pollio said Monday. “I think it’s possible that we could come back in the first or second week of May.”
But with the continuing uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, Pollio said it is unlikely.
“We are preparing for the likelihood that this might be the way we finish out the year," he said.
Non-traditional instruction started last Tuesday for nearly 100,000 students in JCPS.
The program, managed by the Kentucky Department of Education, allows nearly 150 JCPS schools to offer remote learning during the school closures without losing instructional days.
“We’re four days in, and we’re really pleased,” Pollio said. “It’s never without challenges.”
JCPS recently distributed 25,000 Google Chromebooks to families throughout the district so that students can virtually learn from home.
“The number of devices we handed out, that we provided families, so far it’s been successful,” Pollio said. “The amount of kids who are logging in — nearly every school is in the mid- to high-90s in participation rate.”
Pollio advised parents and students who are having issues with the technology to contact the district.
“Parents can call schools," Pollio said. "They leave a message, because that’s the only way we can do it, and we will call back immediately. As always, they can reach out to 313-HELP to get JCPS to help out with any support.”
With a potential student return unlikely, Pollio said the district does not anticipate changing graduation requirements for seniors.
“When we left around the second week in March, seniors needed to be on track to graduate,” Pollio said. “Right now, we are going to move forward with the graduation requirements that seniors have. They should be in contact. The schools should be in contact with them, working closely with them to make sure they meet all of those requirements to graduate.”
