LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to update its mask guidance Tuesday afternoon, recommending that even vaccinated people wear masks under certain circumstances.
At the same time, Jefferson County Public Schools is trying to work out its own masking guidelines. Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning at Zachary Taylor Elementary, JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said he's simply trying to follow the guidance from the CDC and the state.
That's why he is recommending to the board that all 96,000 students — as well as teachers and staff — be required to wear masks indoors, regardless of whether or not they've been vaccinated.
Pollio said in a large district such as JCPS, it's impossible to determine who is or isn't vaccinated, and masking will help ensure that large numbers of students and staff will not have to be quarantined.
Pollio said he knows the recommendation will be unpopular with some parents.
"But what I would say to our parents: If we value in-person education, if we want to keep kids in school 175 school days, if we want to make sure we eliminate any disruption, then masking is greatly reducing that," he said. "And I think as a community, it's one step we have to take to make sure we stay in school."
Pollio said he is also recommending a virtual option for elementary parents still uncomfortable with sending their children to classes. He does not expect many parents to choose that option.
The school board will vote on both the mask mandate and the virtual option for elementary students during a meeting at Central High School on Tuesday night.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.