LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some seniors in Jefferson County Public Schools were surprised at home Wednesday with a huge gift toward their education.
Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio made house calls and visited four seniors and their families with a big check.
Through its Employee-Sponsored Student Scholarship program, JCPS chose students who had to overcome obstacles to be successful in school. The district interviewed the finalists, and a committee chose the winners.
The check will cover all four years' tuition, room and board and books.
"I'm shaking," Saeedatu Nasara Shamsudeen said. "I can't even hold onto this check. Like it means so much to me, and I'm so grateful for it from the bottom of my heart. I really, really appreciate it."
"To be able to go to four different students and pretty much say, 'You're covered for the rest of your time in college,' it's making a huge difference," Pollio said. "So, it was awesome to see a family like that."
JCPS paid close to $80,000 in scholarship money Wednesday.
