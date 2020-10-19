LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's largest school district is ready to get this show on the road -- or at least on the Internet.
Jefferson County Public Schools is taking its annual "Showcase of Schools" online.
The yearly event is normally held in person. It connects students and parents to representatives of JCPS schools to see what each individual school offers.
The decision to go virtual replaces school open houses and is move to protect the public from COVID-19 infection.
The sessions will take place on each individual school's Facebook page. A schedule of sessions is below (mobile users CLICK HERE):
