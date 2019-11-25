LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools could raise taxes, and a couple of options are on the table.
On Monday night, the JCPS Revenue Advisory Task Force discussed two options: a nickel tax and going above 4% property tax revenue for the district.
The task force will recommend the board to explore the idea of raising property taxes by more than a 4% revenue rate,not a formal proposal to the board but a possible direction to pursue. If passed, the district would have flexibility on how to spend the money. It could pay for things like new schools, renovated schools and even teacher salaries. If it were to move forward, voters would get a say in November.
In its state audit, JCPS was criticized for not taking the full tax amount in previous years.
"If you look at our property tax rate here in Jefferson County, it is significantly lower than several nearby school districts: Anchorage Independent, Frankfort Independent, Fayette County [and] Oldham County, " JCPS board member Chris Kolb said Monday. "So we're one of the lower tax rates in our area of the state."
The committee also looked into the idea of a nickel tax. Hence its name, that would be 5 cents for every $100 of property value. The catch is the money can only be used for capital projects like building upgrades and new schools. JCPS has never called for one, despite it being used in many districts across the state.
Kolb said a nickel tax is not off the table yet. The board will hear from the task force and its ideas at a meeting next month.
Related Stories:
- JCPS board votes to increase property tax rates for 2019-20
- SUNDAY EDITION | JCPS exploring tax options with $1B in unmet facility needs
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.