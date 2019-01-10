LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher accused of giving alcohol and marijuana to minors at a party pleaded not guilty on Thursday.
Lindsey Lewis, age 36, was arraigned in Bullitt County Thursday morning.
Mount Washington Police say Lewis had a party at her house on New Year's Eve, and 14 of the people there were underage. Several minors admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana.
She has worked for JCPS since 2016 as a special education teacher at the Phoenix School of Discovery.
Lewis has been reassigned.
