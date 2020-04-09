LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With schools closed by COVID-19, one Jefferson County Public Schools teacher has turned to her other career to help to restore a tiny bit of normalcy for the Class of 2020.
Eastern High School Spanish teacher Christora Osters picked up her camera in an effort to save at least one senior tradition: senior prom photos.
It's a move Chloe Hill, a member of the Class of 2020, appreciates. Hill has been looking forward to senior prom since she was a freshman. The dance, the dinner and the date are all moments that, for most seniors, are forever sealed by a picture.
Bot not this year. COVID-19 made sure of that. In Louisville and across the country, senior activities are delayed or canceled by the fight to stop the spread of the virus.
"I honestly just didn't know what to do with myself," Hill says of the moment she realized that COVID-19 had sidelined her senior year.
Osters says she feels for the seniors.
"It's heartbreaking," she said. "Truly heartbreaking."
But she says there's one tradition that can remain unaffected by social distancing practices: the senior photograph.
"It's very easy to photograph somebody from six feet away," she said.
That precious prom picture can also be saved -- even, she says, without a prom.
Osters says she remembers what prom meant for her.
"You feel beautiful, you know," she said. "There's that transformative...moment where you look at yourself in a mirror and you say, 'Gosh, this is the epicenter or the very culmination of everything that I've been going to school for.'"
Osters owns Green Apple Photography and offers her services for free to students whose school years have been affected by COVID-19. Her services consist of a 10-minute session -- about 20 pictures -- bringing smiles to faces that have recently been shaped by profound disappointment.
"It's, like, sad and happy at the same time," Hill said. "I can, you know, put on my dress -- hopefully more than once, but if not, this is the one chance that I actually had to do that."
Anna Moock also had pictures taken..
"It really did help, like, make me happy and, like, try to fulfill the moment that I couldn't have," she said.
Osters says it's all about giving back.
"So when this whole thing happened with COVID, my husband and I are both of the proponent that you give of your time, talent and treasure," she said. "I'm not...asking for anything from anybody. I'm getting way more out of this than I could possibly explain."
If a picture is truly worth 1,000 words, for these students, Osters' images will tell the tale of an unforgettable year.
To visit the web site for Green Apple Weddings, CLICK HERE.
