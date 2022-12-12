LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools said a high school baseball coach and teacher was removed from the classroom amid an investigation.
The district said Kevin O'Donnell was reassigned and doesn't have contact with students. O'Donnell is a teacher at Meyzeek Middle School and the assistant baseball coach at Eastern High School.
JCPS is not releasing exact details as to why O'Donnell was removed, but Meyzeek said the allegations involve O'Donnell being in contact with students from another school. Eastern High School said it became aware of an allegation involving a JCPS staff member in contact with members of its baseball team.
The LMPD Crimes Against Children Unit, JCPS Police and Child Protective Services were contacted and an investigation is underway.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.