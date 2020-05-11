LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher joined saxophone players from around the world for an online video.
Cory Barnfield, a music teacher at Norton Commons Elementary School, was one of the musicians representing the United States in a video of "We Are The World."
The Salaya Saxophone Ensemble from Thailand worked with musicians, teachers and artists to create the video.
It was made to remind everyone that, during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are in this together, and we will get through this.
