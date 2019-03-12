FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Classes were canceled at Jefferson County Public Schools on Tuesday amid the fourth sick out in less than two weeks.
Instead of heading to classrooms, teachers were in Frankfort where they were voicing their opposition to several pieces of legislation.
JCPS teachers lined up waiting to get inside the Capitol for Tuesday's legislative session to oppose several bills on the docket.
JCPS cancelled classes after one-third of teachers called in sick.
Several bills that teachers are opposing include House Bill 205, a scholarship tax credit bill, and Senate Bill 250, which takes away the power of hiring principals from school-based decision making councils.
The sick out comes after the Jefferson County Teachers Association and the district made a deal to send three teachers from each school -- a total of 500 -- to the Capitol for the rest of the session.
It was done to prevent further sick outs.
Teachers say that deal was too little too late and that they'll continue to fight for public education.
"Honestly, we kind of feel like that plan would have been great had it been provided to us a lot sooner," said Elizabeth Blair, a teacher at Coral Ridge Elementary School.
Blair added that teachers, "kind of feel like we've been thrown under the bus a couple times and now it's just kind of a way to save face."
"We realize the rest of the state has a little more restrictions on what they can do, than what we can do, thanks to our union," said Jennifer Noah, a teacher at Coleridge-Taylor Montessori Elementary. "So that's why we're here, and hopefully we're here for everyone, and we're not going anywhere."
It's unclear whether JCPS will cancel school for the remainder of the legislative session, through Thursday.
The House began its session around noon, with the Senate getting underway at 2 p.m.
