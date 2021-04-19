LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Most schools are back in session, but COVID-19 restrictions are causing some limitations. So some Jefferson County Public School teachers and students are finding creative ways to get in tune.
Maddie West, the music teacher at John F. Kennedy Montessori Elementary School visited an energetic class of Kindergarteners on Monday.
"These aren't for drinking cups, these are for instruments," West told the kids. "You can hit them like this, like a little drum."
That look and sound of music class at JCPS is very different these days.
Like most schools, Kennedy has all of the traditional instruments in music class. But because of COVID-19, students are making music with homemade instruments.
"The kids can't share supplies,” West said. “And then also, we are going to be teaching on a cart."
To limit the number of students in the hallways, West transports the homemade instruments on a cart.
Before students returned to school, music teachers from across the district met, assembled the instrument kits and figured out how to strike a chord with students.
“It was great, because with all the music teachers there putting them together, we were able to bounce ideas off of each other,” West said. “We were like, ‘How do you think you would use these?’ Because a lot of these things we've never used before, so we were talking about, 'How could this work in place of instruments we usually use?'"
Diyana Jones, principal at Kennedy Montessori, said while the drumbeat may sound different, students are having fun learning something new. She said while the drumbeat may sound different, students are having fun learning something new.
"Each individual kid has their own bag, and we write their names on it," she said. "We keep them on a shelf, so when it's their music week, they can have their own instruments."
They've found their rhythm during the pandemic, but they’re also hopeful they'll be beating to the tune of a different drum soon.
"Being able to play like melodies and stuff, I'm very excited for that," West said.
