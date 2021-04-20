LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Central High School will transform this weekend into a COVID-19 vaccination site.
UofL Health will offer Pfizer shots for anyone 16 and older this from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the school on West Chestnut Street.
Jefferson County Public Schools and UofL Health teamed up for the one-day clinic in west Louisville. The goal is to help families have better access to the vaccines.
To make an appointment online, click here. Walk-ins will also be accepted.
