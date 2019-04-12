LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fifth-graders from Jefferson County Public Schools teamed up with University of Louisville students Friday to see how much money they could squeeze out of a lemonade stand.
It was part of a project for college students in a business class. The college students were teaching Portland Elementary fifth-graders skills like how to start their own company.
The kids sold lemonade for two hours at different sites on U of L's main campus.
"It's good!" said Ben Gornet, a U of L senior. "We've already raised about $100 for all six stands in only 30 minutes. Our goal is to get $600 trying to beat and meet the goal that the last year group made. Hopefully, we can get there. I think we're doing really well."
Some of the money will be used to throw the fifth-graders a pizza party. The rest will be donated to Kosair Charities and My Dog Eats First.
