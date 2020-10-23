LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- JCPS is expected to announce Friday whether it will halt fall sports as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio says he is following state guidance with decisions like this which directs school districts to suspend all sports and extracurricular activities if their county hits 25 new cases per 100,000 people per day. Louisville's current rate is 28.9 cases per 100,000 people per day.
"They have given us a clear rubric on this, and we will follow that," he said. "So instead of going by other gut feelings or opinions, we're going to follow the guidance of the experts."
Pollio said the district had several conversations with the Kentucky High School Athletic Assocation specifically focused on how to move forward with sports, while following state health guidelines.
Games scheduled this week, including high school football contests, will go on as scheduled, Pollio said.
Face masks are required between drills, coaches must wear face coverings at all times, and there is no shared equipment. The district also closed games to the public, with stadiums' capacities limited to 20% and limited tickets distributed through players.
To view the district's full set of safety standards by sport, click here.
