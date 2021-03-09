LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools will continue it's curbside meal options for children but change the dates and times when students return to in-person learning.
JCPS, which has served more then 8.5 million meals since schools first closed in March, will transition from distributing meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays to eventually distributing meals only on Saturdays.
Families will receive six days of meals for each child on Tuesday, March 16. Another curbside meal pickup will be on Wednesday, March 24. Locations will be different beginning on March 24. Families will receive eight meals per child.
From there, curbside meal services will be held on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and these sites.
As students come back to school beginning next week, all students in-person will receive free lunch and breakfast.
