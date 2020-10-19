LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools will decide by 8 p.m. Thursday whether to suspend athletics as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Louisville, Superintendent Marty Pollio said Monday.
Jefferson County hit the red phase in the state's color-coded COVID-19 incidence rate map this weekend, reaching 27.4 new daily coronavirus infections per 100,000 residents based on a seven-day average as of Sunday.
"That's going to be a real concern moving forward, but we're going to monitor it and see about next week," Pollio said when asked about local COVID-19 data.
State guidance directs school districts to transition to remote learning and suspend athletics and extracurricular activities if their counties' COVID-19 incidence rates top 25 new cases per 100,000 residents per day, the highest level.
Under a reopening plan up for consideration by the Jefferson County Board of Education on Tuesday, sports and other extracurricular activities will be suspended when Jefferson County's COVID-19 incidence rate hits red.
Pollio said he would consider updated COVID-19 data on Thursday before making a decision on suspending high school athletics for the following week.
Games scheduled this week, including high school football contests, will go on as scheduled, he said.
While classes in Kentucky's largest school district have been remote since the start of the 2020-21 school year, the board allowed high school sports to begin with extensive precautions like dividing teams in half and allowing each half to practice at different times.
Face masks are required between drills, coaches must wear face coverings at all times, and there is no shared equipment. The district also closed games to the public, with stadiums' capacities limited to 20% and limited tickets distributed through players.
To view the district's full set of safety standards by sport, click here.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Related stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.