LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Principals and assistant superintendents are expected to explain Tuesday night what the safety plans will look like at elementary, middle and high schools in Jefferson County.
Jefferson County Public School Superintendent Marty Pollio said the district's reopening date will depend on supply of the COVID-19 vaccine booster.
"It's going to be right at a year where our kids have not been in school," said Robert Moore, chief of schools for JCPS. "Class sizes will be smaller, because we have about 40% of our students right now with the intent on going, selecting the virtual option. So school is going to look quite different next month if we're able to return."
The district approved every school's re-opening plan. All of it is listed on the JCPS website, including students facing the same direction in classrooms and as close to 6 feet apart as possible. To see the individual schools plans, click here.
We will be socially distant, and every kid will be required to wear a mask," Moore said.
The district saying elementary students will go back in-person first.
"PPE is going to be provided for every single student, every single staff members," Moore said. "So that's not going to be a concern."
JCPS released this video showing how students must wait for the bus with social distancing and masks. Windows on the bus will be open, weather permitting, and every bus will be sanitized after each run.
Students will get their temperatures checked before entering the building.
"All plans have been approved and are available on the website and have been approved by the health department," Moore said.
JCPS said for breakfast and lunch, students will still go through the food lines with masks on. They'll eat socially distant, not only in cafeterias, but in classrooms and gyms.
"We're in a global pandemic," Moore said. "There will be some challenges, but we're ready to meet those challenges."
The virtual board meeting starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.