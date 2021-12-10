LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is ready to help clothe the community on Saturday.
The annual "Take What You Can Tote" program is happening from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. The event will take place behind the Central High School football stadium.
Anyone in the community can show up to get clothes, shoes and coats.
"People are thrilled to be here," said Justin Willis, parent relations coordinator for JCPS. "They are patient in line. They encourage the people around them to be patient. There's a joy and an excitement. People are happy to come to this. This is an annual event that people can count on."
JCPS officials say they are serving more students through its clothing assistance program than ever before, but officials add that they've also gotten record-breaking donations from the community and corporations.
