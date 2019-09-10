LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is scheduled to vote Tuesday night on whether or not the Jefferson County property tax should be raised.
A proposal would raise the tax 1.1 cents to benefit the district. It would be the second property tax increase by the school board in six years.
Currently, homeowners are taxed 72.5 cents per $100 of assessed value for real estate and personal property. JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio has suggested raising that amount to 73.6 cents.
If the increase passes, anyone with a $100,000 house would pay an extra $11 per year in property tax.
Last year the board unanimously voted to raise taxes an extra 2.1 cents -- one cent more than the current discussion.
The increased tax would bring in more than $30 million in extra revenue to fund JCPS construction projects, transportation and classroom instruction.
Tuesday night's meeting is public, which means there will be time for comments. It is scheduled to begin at the VanHoose Education Center at 3332 Newburg Road at 5 p.m.
