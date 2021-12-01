LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Families of students in Jefferson County Public Schools can get some help applying or registering for the next school year.
The district and the Louisville Urban League are hosting a school choice night from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the JCPS Shawnee office.
Help will be available to families who need to register for Kindergarten. Families of students applying to magnet schools can also get some help.
On-site interpreters will also be available.
The school choice period ends Dec. 15.
