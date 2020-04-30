LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools will launch a care line to help connect families to needed resources.
“We know there is a tremendous amount of anxiety and uncertainly right now beyond how students are going to complete their school work,” JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said in a news release. “Many of our families are concerned about jobs, how they’re going to pay rent, how they’re going to keep food on the table. The JCPS CARE line connects families with professionals who will be able to walk callers through the resources that are available and help connect them to the services they need.”
Starting Monday, families can call 313-CARE for assistance and referrals for medical services and help with matters including addictions, homelessness, food, housing and utilities.
The line will be operated by mental health practitioners, Family Resource Youth Service coordinators, early childhood experts and other professionals from the Academic Support Programs Department.
The line will run 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays until May 29.
