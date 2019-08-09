LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is getting ready for the start of school opening its annual transportation hotline.
Starting Monday, Aug. 12, the hotline will help answer questions for families needing information about buses and getting students to school. JCPS team members can provide parents with their child's bus number and where to locate the closest bus stop.
The number to call is 485-RIDE (7433). The hotline will be open at the following times:
Aug. 12, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Aug. 13, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Aug. 14, 6 a.m. until bus drivers complete their afternoon routes.
Aug. 15, 7 a.m. until bus drivers complete their afternoon routes.
Aug. 16, 7 a.m. until bus drivers complete their afternoon routes.
There is also a JCPS Bus Finder tool located on the back-to-school section of the JCPS homepage.
The district's customer service helpline is open year-round at 313-HELP (4357) to answer school-related questions. The helpline is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There is also extra staffing for the first week of school. Families who call their child's school after the school day ends and get a recording can press "0" to get patched through to the main office line. School personnel will man phones at their schools until children are home.
