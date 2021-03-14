LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS and Louisville's health department will begin offering the free rapid COVID-19 tests at several JCPS locations, beginning March 15.
In-person learning for JCPS students resumes on March 17.
The rapid/antigen tests are voluntary, according to a news release, and will be administered at drive-thru sites. The free tests will be available for any JCPS student, employee, and or parent who believes they may have been exposed to COVID-19, even if they aren't experiencing symptoms.
Anyone interested should schedule an appointment, but a limited number of unscheduled walk-up/drive-ups will be allowed.
Tests will be available Mondays-Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the following school sites:
- Academy @ Shawnee, 4001 Herman St.
- Ballard High School, 6000 Brownsboro Rd.
- Central High School, 1130 W Chestnut St.
- Fairdale High School, 1001 Fairdale Rd.
- Iroquois High School, 4615 Taylor Blvd.
- Marion C. Moore School, 6415 Outer Loop
- Seneca High School, 3510 Goldsmith Ln.
- Thomas Jefferson Middle School, 1501 Rangeland Rd.
- Waggener High School, 330 S Hubbards Ln.
- Western Middle School, 2201 W Main St.
- Western High School, 2501 Rockford Ln.
- Valley High School, 10200 Dixie Hwy.
Appointments can be scheduled at spheredx.sphere.health/covid. Adults are asked to bring a photo ID.
Any student or staff member who shows up at school with symptoms of illness will receive a COVID test given by the nursing staff.
