LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools will require students and staff members who aren't fully vaccinated to wear masks inside school buildings starting July 12, the school district announced Sunday.
JCPS officials said they are following the new guidance the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued for school districts last week.
The decision impacts those participating in the district's in-person summer camps. When Kentucky lifted its mask mandate on June 11, JCPS no longer required staff or students to wear masks during summer programming.
Masks will not be required for students while outside on JCPS property, according to an email sent to parents.
Following the CDC's guidance, the district will now require all students and staff on school buses to wear masks during summer programming.
"Our concern for our students, our families and our staff has been at the center of every decision we have made connected to COVID-19. We have used, and will continue to use, guidance from state and national medical experts about the safest path forward," JCPS officials wrote in an email Sunday.
The Jefferson County Board of Education will vote during the July 27 board meeting on whether masks will be required for unvaccinated students and staff for the 2021-22 school year.
