LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools wants to raise property taxes.
Friday, the school district posted a notice for a special meeting next week about an increase in property taxes.
JCPS wants to raise the tax rate by 3.7 cents on real property and 3.2 cents on personal property for the fiscal year starting July 1 of this year through June 30, 2024.
The current rate for fiscal year 2022-23 is 76.3 cents on real property and 76.8 cents on personal property.
In the meeting notice posted Friday, the district said Superintendent Marty Pollio recommends the Jefferson County Board of Education approve the new rate of "at most" 80 cents on real property and "at most" 80 cents on personal property for the next fiscal year, 2023-24.
According to the district, a $100,000 home would, on average, pay $37 more in taxes per year.
A public meeting will be held about the proposal Tuesday, June 20, at 5:30 p.m. The school board will then take a vote.
The district has lowered taxes for the last two years after winning a legal battle to raise taxes in 2020.
