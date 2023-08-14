LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday as the district continues working to find a solution to transportation issues that started on the first day of school last week.
In a letter sent to the JCPS community Monday, the district plans to roll out a "staggered" return to school, with elementary and middle school students returning Friday, Aug. 18, and all high school students returning Monday, Aug. 21.
The district said students at multilevel schools will return back with their level, providing the example that students at Marion C. Moore Middle will go back Friday, Aug. 18, while Moore High School students will return Monday, Aug. 21. All state agency schools will return Friday, Aug. 18.
District leaders said they will ask the Jefferson County Board of Education later this year to "forgive as many missed days as possible" so students don't have to make them up at the end of the school year.
JCPS also shared in Monday's letter some short-term adjustments they're making to its transportation plan, which can be read below:
- We will implement technology allowing parents and schools to know where a student's bus is during the ride to and from school. We will provide families with instructions on how to use this technology soon.
- We will have JCPS vans and drivers available to take elementary students home or back to school when they don't have an adult waiting at a stop. This will allow drivers to continue their routes without returning to the original school.
- We will provide an extra bus or van at depots to take students home when/if they arrive late to the depot so all other depot buses can continue their routes without waiting for one or two final buses to arrive.
- There will be an additional JCPS staff member with a cell phone and GPS on buses with the longest, most challenging routes to help with directions and communicate with schools and bus compounds when a bus runs excessively late.
- We will reduce the length of routes with lots of stops, starting with afternoon runs.
- All elementary and middle school families who need Special Needs Transportation will receive a phone call by Wednesday evening with their transportation information.
The district is still working on long-term solutions to implement, such as revamping bus routes.
"However, we need to create a temporary plan to ensure we can return to school safely now," the letter said. "As we return, our Operations team will continue working to create a permanent solution."
Superintendent Marty Pollio will hold a news conference Monday evening to provide an update on the effort to get kids back in class and to answer questions. You can watch it live here.
Students began the new school year Wednesday, Aug. 9, but the first day was plagued with bus delays in the morning and the afternoon as the district had implemented new school start times and bus routes. Some students' buses never showed up that morning, and others didn't get dropped off from school that evening until almost 10 p.m.
JCPS immediately decided to cancel classes for Thursday and Friday and later extended that closure to include Monday and Tuesday of this week. Last week, the district said it hoped to have kids back in class sometime in the middle of this week.
The district recently started using a program developed by a firm called AlphaRoute out of Massachusetts to help with planning routes and assigning bus stop locations. The program — developed by graduates of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology — uses artificial intelligence to generate the routes with the intent of reducing the number of routes. JCPS had 730 routes last year, and that was cut to 600 beginning this year. Jefferson County school board member Linda Duncan said she believes the district spent $265,000 for the AlphaRoute system.
In a recorded video message early last Thursday, Aug. 10, Pollio called Wednesday a "transportation disaster," adding that the new start times aren't to blame, rather the way all the new bus routes were implemented. He called the new bus plan, as well as all of the new start times, an "unprecedented" amount of change to start the year, reiterating that not as an excuse but to emphasize the hurdles the first day brought.
The superintendent said bus drivers get directions for their routes — many of which were brand new Wednesday — on pieces of paper telling them where to turn. Pollio said they're looking into getting GPS for drivers, though that's not a solution they can realistically implement soon.
Bus drivers spent Thursday and Friday practicing their routes as instructed, and many of them continued over the weekend and into Monday.
However, bus drivers who have spoken to WDRB said learning routes is not the biggest problem. The two drivers said part of the reason Wednesday was so "hectic" is because bus routes are not located near their compounds, sending them to opposite sides of the county, in areas they are not as familiar with.
The other issue mentioned is that drivers routes are not the same in the morning and afternoon. Meaning some have up to seven routes to memorize, which drivers say is also adds confusion for kids, who don't know the difference between their two routes.
Some state lawmakers are now calling for an evaluation to determine whether the district should be split up. Pollio has already indicated he doesn't believe that's a good idea because it would be "disruptive."
In the meantime, several local businesses offered free or reduced prices to give idle students something to do. The Frazier History Museum announced "pop up" camps at a discounted rate of $50 for JCPS parents who unexpectedly needed child care. More than a dozen students were there Monday, many feeling like summer break never ended.
Frazier plans to continue the camps if school is canceled again.
To help families and students who usually depend on school meals, JCPS opened several sites where meals can be picked up for free.
The sites are offering lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and giving snack bags to students to take home. Those sites will be open again Tuesday.
CLICK HERE for a list of the businesses offering activities for families while JCPS remains closed.
The Jefferson County Board of Education will hold its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 6 p.m. The board will conduct the meeting via "video-teleconference," a district spokesperson said. The meeting will be streamed live in the Stewart Auditorium at the VanHoose Education Center on Newburg Road. It will also be streamed live on the JCBOE YouTube page by clicking here. A meeting notice shared by the district lists a transportation update as a topic of discussion.
This story will be updated.
