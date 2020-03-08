LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Jefferson County Public Schools will have school on Monday, despite a person in Jefferson County contracting the COVID-19 virus.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed three new cases of the novel coronavirus in the commonwealth, including one in Jefferson County, on Sunday. The other new confirmed cases of the virus are in Fayette and Harrison counties.
In a letter sent home to parents and staff, JCPS said they will remain open "unless or until they receive new information and guidance from the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness."
The district said it is now in level-5 of their Pandemic Viral Event Plan. "Principals and school administrators continue to work with our custodial staff to make sure all of our buildings are clean and disinfected and students and staff are being reminded of hand hygiene along with proper cough etiquette," the letter reads.
JCPS officials said they are still seeking advice from the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness on district travel. Officials said they are awaiting additional information about the circumstances of the case.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said he will join Beshear for a news conference at 8:45 a.m. Monday at the Kentucky Capitol, where more updates will be provided about the three new patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
An additional briefing will be held at 11:45 a.m. Monday, where Fischer and other city officials, including representatives from Jefferson County Public Schools, U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth's office, the University of Louisville and others from the community will provide updates on the protocol.
