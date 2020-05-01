LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson Community and Technical College has distributed more than 110 “recently retired” computers, worth about $38,000, to students in need of technology, the institution said.
“As colleges and universities throughout the country have transitioned to an online learning environment, a growing need for technology has surfaced,” JCTC said in a news release.
The college’s information technology department has “worked countless ours ... to reload computers with the necessary software and resources,” JCTC said.
Chief Information Technology Officer Thomas Rogers said the effort involved the entire department.
“We saw the need, and we had a resource we knew could help,” he said. “Our students have been so grateful, and we were fortunate enough to support them when they needed it most.”
Students can apply to get help from the Jefferson Student Emergency Fund by clicking here.
