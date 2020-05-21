LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson Community and Technical College held a bittersweet celebration Thursday, honoring seniors in a drive-thru, curbside commencement ceremony on its campus.
“This has been the most unique and challenging year of that entire experience,” JCTC President Ty Handy said. “And it's not that people aren't capable of doing this and being successful. It's just a matter of helping them recognize and giving them the confidence that they can do it.”
The institution plans to hold a formal commencement ceremony for the graduates in October.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.