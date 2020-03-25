LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson Community and Technical College will soon be offering free access to some of its online classes for people stuck at home during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Beginning April 1, the school will allow anyone not already enrolled at the school to take one free, one-credit online class. The offer is open to anyone "looking for a pathway to high-wage, high-demand careers."
"Through Jefferson Workforce Solutions, individuals 18 and over will have the opportunity to choose one of four online classes to take FREE of charge, with no additional costs or fees for books or materials," the news release states.
The following is a list of online classes that are open for enrollment and will begin Wednesday, April 1. The course descriptions were provided by JCTC.
- Acute Care Nurse Aid: Designed to educate and train participants to serve as nurse aids in an acute care (hospital) setting. During this difficult COVID 19 crisis, hospitals need increased resources, and these classes will help connect interested individuals with job opportunities. The college will work with all program completers to continue their education in healthcare pathways. Students should contact Nickie Cobb at 502-213-2480 or Nicole.cobb@kctcs.edu to enroll in Acute Care Nurse Aid.
- Introduction to Sociology: Introduces concepts and methods of sociology including investigation of socialization, group processes, social inequality, social institutions, and social change. Upon completion, students will be able to make connections in learning across the disciplines and draw logical conclusions, demonstrate problem-solving, recognize the process of socialization and more. Students should contact Ben Harris at 502-213-2594 or ben.harris@kctcs.edu to enroll in SOC 169-Introduction to Sociology.
- Introduction to Computer Systems: Provides an introduction to computer systems and the convergence of technology as used in today’s global environment. Topics including computer hardware and software, file management, the Internet, email, the social web, green computing, security and computer ethics. Students should contact Tiffany Jones at 502-213- 2528 or tiffany.jones@kctcs.edu to enroll in CIT 105-Introduction to Computer Systems.
- Personal Finance: Designed to better prepare individuals to deal with financial planning, budgets, credit reports, cash flow, investments, savings vs. expenditures and saving money for retirement. Students should contact Elena Shulgina at 502-213-2246 or elena.shulgina@kctcs.edu to enroll in Personal Finance.
The classes run from April 1 to May 1. Anyone wishing to take the classes must have access to a computer and the Internet.
