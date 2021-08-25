LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The KFC Yum! Center has lined up some free concerts on the plaza this fall.
The Pepsi Plaza Concert Series will feature several area artists.
JD Shelburne will kick off the series on Sept. 9, Radiotronic will perform Sept. 16, The Crashers will be on stage Sept. 30, and The Jesse Lees will perform Oct. 7.
The concerts will take place at the main entrance to the arena from 5-7 p.m. You don't need a ticket.
There will also be roving performances by Cirque Louie, plus giveaways, door prizes and concessions.
