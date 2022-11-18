LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse donated 100 turkeys to Louisville Metro Police on Thursday in what's become an annual Thanksgiving tradition for Ruby's family.
The restaurant has donated 4,400 turkeys to first responders since 2015.
Owner Jeff Ruby said it's an honor and privilege to offer a small gesture of appreciation to first responders here in Louisville.
"Every first responder in Louisville put the needs of our community ahead of their own in order to protect and serve all of us," Ruby said in a news release Thursday. "We're thankful for them and for the opportunity we have to share a bit of joy with them and their wonderful families during this Holiday Season. From more than 800 members of the extended Jeff Ruby family, we offer heartfelt gratitude and thanks for all they do in keeping us safe."
