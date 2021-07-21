LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Democrat David Nicholson, the longtime Jefferson Circuit Court Clerk, formally announced Wednesday he is joining the race for Louisville mayor.
WDRB News reported Tuesday night that Nicholson planned to run.
Nicholson has served as clerk since 2007, overseeing the county's court system and services such as driver's licensing. He won reelection in 2018 after running unopposed in the general election.
He is a past president of the Kentucky Association of Counties and represents that organization on Attorney General Daniel Cameron's search warrant task force.
He joins a field of at least seven people who have announced plans to run for the office. Other candidates include pastor Rev. Tim Findley Jr.; activist and organizer Shameka Parrish-Wright; funeral home owner Anthony Oxendine; Former CEO of 21c Museum Hotels and co-owner of Ohio Valley Wrestling Craig Greenberg; Jeffersontown mayor Bill Dieruf; and Margaret Trowe of the Socialist Workers Party.
Nicholson and Dieruf, a Republican, are the only candidates thus far who have served in elected office.
Mayor Greg Fischer is to finish his third and final term in 2023. The filing deadline for candidates is next January.
