Jefferson County Circuit Court Clerk issues last driver's license at Bowman Field

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Circuit Court Clerk issued its last driver's license at Bowman Field on Wednesday.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will be taking over issuing licenses. Kentuckians will now be able to visit any KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office in the state, regardless of where they live.
The Circuit Court Clerk said the transition is a sad, but happy, change.
"We've enjoyed serving the citizens and seeing they had the proper credentials," David Nicholson, Jefferson County Circuit Court clerk, said. "It is a bittersweet moment to have to say we've closed this chapter and allowing the transportation cabinet to open a new chapter."
KYTC has four regional offices in Jefferson County. They include locations in Hurstbourne, southwest Louisville, west Louisville and the location at Bowman Field.
Drivers will be able to get a standard license, Real ID, personal ID and more at the regional offices.
If renewing in person, appointments are encouraged. To find a regional office near you and to schedule an appointment, click here.
The state expects to complete the transition to regional offices statewide by the end of June 2022. For a map showing Circuit Clerks offices that have made the change, click here.
