LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Jefferson County's Circuit Court Clerk is expected to announce his candidacy for mayor.
David Nicholson is expected to make that announcement Wednesday.
Nicholson has served as clerk since 2007.
He joins a crowded field as the 7th person to say they're running for Mayor. Other candidates include pastor Rev. Tim Findley Jr.; activist and organizer Shameka Parrish-Wright; funeral home owner Anthony Oxendine; Former CEO of 21c Museum Hotels and co-owner of Ohio Valley Wrestling Craig Greenberg; Jeffersontown mayor Bill Dieruf; and Margaret Trowe of the Socialist Workers Party.
Greg Fischer terms out of office in 2023.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.