LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Clerk's Office is looking for people to work the polls next month.
The Election Center is looking for about 800 people — about 300 registered Democrats and 500 registered Republicans — to work at local precincts on May 17 for the primary election.
Workers will be trained during the week until May 3 and get paid $200 for both completing the training and working the polls from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Election Day.
