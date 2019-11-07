LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Following Tuesday's close governor's race, Matt Bevin has asked the state to take a closer look at the results because he believes there were "irregularties" that left some votes uncounted.
Beshear edged Bevin by just over 5,000 votes, prompting Bevin to request the recanvass Wednesday afternoon. The recanvass is now scheduled for Nov. 14, at 9 a.m.
The Jefferson County Board of Elections says it uses a tedious and secure process when tabulating votes, and officials don't expect to see a change in numbers.
However, Gov. Bevin says he thinks there were several issues with voting, including voter fraud involving uncounted absentee ballots, voters being incorrectly turned away from polls, and faulty machines.
Bevins says he believes some votes were not counted because of those "irregularities." On Wednesday, he specifically called out Jefferson County, saying it had jammed machines, causing voters to place their ballots in open boxes.
Jefferson County Board of Elections spokeswoman Nore Ghibaudy says while some machines did go down temporarily, specific procedures were followed during that time.
"There is a metal slot -- there's not a box -- that you slide your ballot in and that box is locked," Ghibaudy said. "Once the technician has unjammed the machine, he will call over two representatives from the election officers -- a Republican and Democrat. That bin is unlocked and he will oversee them, pushing each one into the machine and seeing that they are scanned. Every vote is counted."
As for other counties - we didn't hear back on possible issues - but the Attorney General's office has an election fraud hotline that received around 120 phone calls. That's in comparison to 500 calls during last year's general election.
That office says none of the calls this year were in regards to any so-called irregularities that Bevin mentioned.
Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes says recanvassing typically takes only one day.
"We are checking for transpositional errors," Lundergan said in an interview on the WDRB set Wednesday afternoon. "So all of our county board of elections -- 120 county board of elections -- will convene at 9 o'clock in the morning. They will be checking the official results that they are sending my office this Friday, rechecking those to see if there are any errors in what they have sent on the forms to my office, and if there are any changes, we will note them."
Grimes noted that during her eight years in office, more than 20 recanvasses have been conducted, and "none have ever altered the outcome of a race."
The recanvassing process can vary from county to county, depending on the equipment used. Some counties use electronic tally machines with memory sticks that can quickly provide the vote total, but other counties do not.
During the review of the recanvassing numbers, bi-partisan representatives -- likely including someone from Bevin's team -- will be present.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.