LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County is officially in the red when it comes to COVID-19 cases, but at this point, Louisville's top doctor said she doesn't think new restrictions are needed.
"I think there are plenty of restrictions in place that people are not following so, really, trying to get people to continue with the proper precautions," Dr. Sarah Moyer said during a virtual news conference Tuesday morning.
The "red" classification means the county has reached uncontrolled spread of the virus.
Since last week, Jefferson County has added 1,552 new cases and recorded 23 new deaths.
Moyer said hospital capacity is adequate, but over the last four weeks, hospitalizations have trended up. She recommends anyone with symptoms get tested and stay home until he or she gets the results.
Overdoses On The Rise
Drug overdoses are up in Jefferson County, and experts say the pandemic could be to blame.
At least 399 people have died of a drug overdose in Jefferson County this year, which is up from last year. Health officials started seeing fatal overdoses increase in late March and early April.
"What we're seeing after the year-and-a-half of positive trending in our fight against the substance use disorder epidemic and opioid epidemic, COVID is really undoing a lot of the good work that's been done," said Ben Goldman with the office of addiction services.
Opioid drugs laced with fentanyl and carfentanil are still an issue, but officials are now seeing meth laced with those deadly substances as well.
There's also been a four-fold increase in the demand for narcan and naloxone in our community, drugs that can help reverse the effects of an overdose and save lives.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.