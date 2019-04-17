MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- To Ray Taylor, having good fire and EMS protection is a must.
Luckily enough, he lives in Harrods Creek in the northeast corner of Jefferson County and just a short drive away from a Harrods Creek Fire Department substation.
"In one case, I fell down a flight of stairs, and they were there within what I would consider seconds to address it," Taylor said. "I've also had a heart attack, and I just like them being there, and I like the service we have now."
Soon, though, the station near his house will have a new name and new leadership. Trustees voted Wednesday night to merge Harrods Creek, Worthington and Eastwood Fire Departments with the much larger Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS.
"By this merger taking place, it would just lower the prices so much of everything, including from our hospitalization to even buying the smallest things like toilet paper," said Jim Yates, the chairman of trustees for Anchorage Middletown Fire.
By eliminating duplicated spending, Yates said the department will have more purchasing power and more chances to invest in specialized skills and tools.
Chief Andy Longstreet said no one will lose their job, and the single department will operate 11 fire companies and eight ambulances.
"We feel that we can get a lot better services, faster response times, better EMS service," Yates said.
The tax in Harrods Creek will go up slightly, but it won't in the other three districts. Now that the vote has been recorded, Longstreet said the merger likely has just a few more mostly ceremonial steps before it's official.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.