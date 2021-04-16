LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Jefferson County firefighters will soon hop on a bike during an emergency thanks to grant money from Louisville's Metro Council.
The Jefferson County Fire Department purchased four bikes using money from the council's Neighborhood Development Fund (NDF). First responders will use them to get to people in areas that traditional rescue vehicles can't reach.
The new bikes will be kept in Fern Creek because of the nearby Turkey Run Park but can be used for events across the metro area. The department already has an ATV that's used for off-road situations, but Fern Creek Fire Chief Nathan Mulvey said it can't travel in some areas because of the rough terrain.
The bikes can be loaded with medical equipment and extra water, and riders can also carry backpacks if additional supplies are needed. There is no exact timeframe for when the new wheels will hit the trails, but Mulvey said they're hopeful to have everyone trained sometime in the next 30 days.
"Transitioning from dirt and rocks and mud, it takes a bit of extra training just to make sure everybody's comfortable," he said. "The last thing we want is one of our people getting hurt trying to come out to help somebody. Then we've got two patients to deal with."
Mulvey said about 100,000 visitors use the park each year. During the spring and summer months, the department is sometimes called to the park several times in a week. So the bikes are expected to get a lot of use in the coming months.
The bikes will be loaded onto the same trailer as the ATV, which means the department can first rush to the scene, then determine the best way to reach people who need help based on their location.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.