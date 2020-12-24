LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cold weather mixed with the holiday season is a recipe for fire hazards, the Jefferson County Fire Department said.
In a recent drill, firefighters demonstrated how quickly a live Christmas tree and home can go up in flames.
"This time of year, we always see an uptick in fires," said Jordan Yuodis, a spokesperson for the fire department. "Between Christmas trees and space heaters, and a lot of times those being used as a heating element, (it) increases our calls for service."
Firefighters do not recommend using space heaters. If that's what you rely on for warmth, however, they said there are some important things to think about.
"If you're going to use a space heater, we always recommend using the ones that are auto shut off, so if they flip over," Yuodis said. "And, of course, unplugging them when you're done using them and especially keeping small children and pets away from them."
If your space heater has to be plugged in, make sure it is plugged directly into the socket at least 3 feet away from anything flammable.
"Don't overload the circuit," Yuodis said. "Don't have it plugged in with your iPhone charger and your Christmas tree."
Before you go to bed, Yuodis recommended making sure your bedroom door is shut.
"More than 50% of home fires occur between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.," he said. "During those hours, most people are sleeping, so if there's a fire in your house and your bedroom door is closed that increases your chance of survival."
Yuodis also reminded everyone of the importance of making sure your smoke detectors are working.
