LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County health officials say they have a plan in place for when a COVID-19 vaccine is approved.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced specifics on Monday evening about state-wide plans for when a vaccine is approved.
On Tuesday morning, Louisville's top health official said she has a plan to help facilitate the vaccine's distribution.
"The health department's role in the vaccine plan is going to be much like our role in testing," explained Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness. "Making sure the right people get the vaccine at the right time and that we get it out as quickly as possible and safely. Helping to coordinate, but making sure all of our healthcare providers that qualify get the vaccine as quickly as possible and are able to give it out to their populations."
Gov. Beshear says he's expecting the first COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in the state in mid-December.
He says the initial shipment of Pfizer doses will be very limited, but added that almost 77,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine should come a couple weeks later.
The state plans to distribute those first to people in long-term care facilities, where a majority of COVID-related deaths have come from.
Frontline workers will also be first in line to get the shot.
Representatives from the Kentucky Nurses Association say the vaccine will likely not be mandated for nurses, especially as it's still part of the emergency use authorization.
They're urging people to continue following guidelines to keep nurses safe since they say they're seeing more nurses getting the virus -- not in the hospital, but in the outside community.
They say they want to have as many nurses as possible healthy and ready to administer vaccines when that time comes.
