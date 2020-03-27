LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health leaders in Jefferson County, Indiana, say they're confident the COVID-19 coronavirus has hit their county, even though no one has tested positive for the virus yet.
King's Daughters Health has tested at least 53 people. Although 11 tests were negative, the rest haven't come back yet.
Earlier this week, the Jefferson County, Indiana EMA activated its emergency operation center to help the local health department with COVID-19.
After several questions from residents, health leaders plan to give online updates twice a week.
King's Daughters Health started an isolation clinic with three providers available. Right now, the hospital says it has ample tests for those patients at highest risk.
