LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County is "on pace" for "600 or more" overdose deaths by the end of 2020, an official with the coroner's office said.
As of Wednesday, the county's overdose death toll sits at 491, according to Scott Russ, the chief deputy of investigation with the Jefferson County Coroner's office. The coroner's office is still waiting on toxicology results for about 95 people, and Russ believes they will come back as overdose deaths.
According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, there has been a drastic increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jefferson County reported just over 200 deaths caused by overdosing in 2019.
Russ said the coroner's office currently sees about two overdose deaths per day.
There were more than 19,400 overdose deaths in the U.S. during the first quarter of 2020, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That's compared to the more than 16,600 overdose deaths reported nationwide during the first quarter of 2019.
Click here for LMPD's list of local resources.
- 24/7 Addiction Help: 502-583-3951
- 27/7 Adult Crisis Line: 502-589-4313
- 24/7 Child Crisis Line: 502-589-8070
- First Appointment: 502-589-1100
