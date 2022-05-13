LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The head property tax assessor in Louisville is warning people of a potential foreclosure crisis among seniors.
"It is not sustainable and the next foreclosure crisis could be in our senior population," Jefferson County PVA Colleen Younger said. "If we don't do something about this, we are going over a cliff."
Younger joined County Clerk David Nicholson, Senator Gerald Neal and Representatives Joni Jenkins and Jeff Donohue when asking the governor in a letter this week to take executive action on surging property values.
They want Gov. Andy Beshear to freeze property taxes for seniors and those on disability, similarly to how he did with vehicle property taxes earlier this year.
Younger says Louisville is seeing an increase of 30% in the average value of a home. Some neighborhoods went up more than 50%.
New home builds slowed in the pandemic and it drove up the real estate market. In return, property taxes are now through the roof.
"Property values are spiking to historic, historic levels so the time to do something is now," Younger said.
The PVA is offering in-person assistance to help owners appeal their assessments at area libraries.
